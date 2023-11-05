Around the House NW
Woman killed in Cathedral Park shooting

Portland police patrol cars outside the bureau's building in downtown
By Emmett McKeel
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is dead after a shooting in the Cathedral Park neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Portland police responded to a shooting in Cathedral Park near Crawford Street and North Alta Avenue. When officials arrived they found an adult woman dead.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police were called and no immediate arrests were made.

The shooting is being investigated by the Portland Police Homicide Unit and traffic will not be significantly impacted, PPB said.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-288810.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as more information is released.

