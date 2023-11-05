Woman killed in Cathedral Park shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is dead after a shooting in the Cathedral Park neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Portland police responded to a shooting in Cathedral Park near Crawford Street and North Alta Avenue. When officials arrived they found an adult woman dead.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police were called and no immediate arrests were made.

The shooting is being investigated by the Portland Police Homicide Unit and traffic will not be significantly impacted, PPB said.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-288810.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as more information is released.

