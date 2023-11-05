Around the House NW
Young boy hospitalized after falling into flooded drainage canal in Beaverton

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A young boy is hospitalized after falling into a flooded drainage canal in Beaverton on Saturday, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews responded to the report of a child falling into water near Southwest Bridle Hills Drive.

TVF&R crews learned the boy, who is under 5-years-old, was playing near a fence that gave out.

The boy had fallen into a large drainage pipe or canal, according to a TVF&R spokesperson. Recent heavy rain had filled the canal with fast-moving water, which pulled the young boy under “for a considerable amount of time.”

People nearby and TVF&R crews were able to pull the boy out. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.

