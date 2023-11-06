Around the House NW
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in NE Portland

Investigator on scene of deadly house fire in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood
Investigator on scene of deadly house fire in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:14 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another was hospitalized after an early morning house fire in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.

Just after 4 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire near Northeast Broadway and Northeast 120th Avenue. PF&R says someone from inside the home ran across the street to call 911 to report the house was on fire and there was an explosion caused by the fire.

The fire was mostly contained to one room, but the home has structural damage.

Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that one person was found dead. Another person was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. No other details have been released at this time.

