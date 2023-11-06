1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another was hospitalized after an early morning house fire in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.

Just after 4 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire near Northeast Broadway and Northeast 120th Avenue. PF&R says someone from inside the home ran across the street to call 911 to report the house was on fire and there was an explosion caused by the fire.

The fire was mostly contained to one room, but the home has structural damage.

Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that one person was found dead. Another person was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Portland fire and police crews are at the scene of a deadly house fire in the 12000 block of N.E. Broadway. Police confirm one person is dead and one was transported to the hospital. Fire was contained to one room, but the home had structural damage. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/CP4C7A3ZPq — Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) November 6, 2023

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. No other details have been released at this time.

