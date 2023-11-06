Around the House NW
1 man hurt, 1 man detained after NE Portland shooting

A man was hurt and another taken in for questioning after a shooting in northeast Portland Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hurt and another taken in for questioning after a shooting in northeast Portland Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. near Northeast 111th Avenue and Hasslo Street. First responders arrived to find a man shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police detained a man during their investigation but haven’t said if they’ve charged him yet in connection to the shooting.

FOX 12 will update the story when police release more information.

