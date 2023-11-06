2 young adults dead, 1 injured after crash off overpass in Vancouver; Driver faces DUI

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are dead and another is injured and facing DUI charges after an early morning crash Sunday in Vancouver, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 12:30 a.m., police said an SUV was traveling east on Highway 500 when it went thorough an overpass guardrail and crashed onto Northeast Thurston Way, landing upside down.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Mickleen Daniel of Portland, was taken to a hospital and is facing charges of DUI and vehicular homicide, according to WSP.

Two passengers in the SUV died; 23-year-old Jayson Jimmy of Portland and a 21-year-old woman, also from Portland. Jimmy was declared dead at the scene, and the 21-year-old woman died of her injuries at the hospital. Her name has not yet been released.

WSP said speed was the cause of the crash, and dugs and/or alcohol was involved.

