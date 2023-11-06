Around the House NW
2 young adults dead, 1 injured after crash off overpass in Vancouver; Driver faces DUI

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:47 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are dead and another is injured and facing DUI charges after an early morning crash Sunday in Vancouver, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 12:30 a.m., police said an SUV was traveling east on Highway 500 when it went thorough an overpass guardrail and crashed onto Northeast Thurston Way, landing upside down.

SEE ALSO: 2 hit, killed by MAX train along I-84

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Mickleen Daniel of Portland, was taken to a hospital and is facing charges of DUI and vehicular homicide, according to WSP.

Two passengers in the SUV died; 23-year-old Jayson Jimmy of Portland and a 21-year-old woman, also from Portland. Jimmy was declared dead at the scene, and the 21-year-old woman died of her injuries at the hospital. Her name has not yet been released.

WSP said speed was the cause of the crash, and dugs and/or alcohol was involved.

