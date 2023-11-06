Day 4 of strike: No classes Monday as negotiations continue between Portland teachers union, district

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Monday marks the fourth day of the Portland Public Schools teacher strike. Negotiations between the union and the district continued over the weekend, but the two groups have yet to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The Portland Association of Teachers released a statement over the weekend saying they’ve had discussions with the district relating to class sizes, increased planning time, and improvements for building conditions, but they say not enough progress was made for educators to return to the classroom on Monday.

“We are encouraged by the improved dialogue on key issues in negotiations today, but PPS management has a long way to go, to get our students what they need, settle this contract and get educators and students back into the classrooms,” the union president said in a statement.

RELATED: Oregon lawmakers say state funds enough, challenge PPS on spending priorities

According to the district, the demands teachers have been asking for would cost far more than what their budget would allow for, so since the district is state-funded they called on the state for help.

However, late last week, the state sent a letter to the district saying they have enough money but they’re just not allocating it properly.

Legislators wrote that PPS allocated 48% of their budget to the classroom and 6% to administration. They say similar districts spend around 55% on their classrooms and a max 3% on administrators.

The third day of the teachers strike ended with a rally at City Hall on Friday, with Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio showing her support for the teachers on strike.

“I know everyone around the table really cares about our students, they care about their families. That why they’re back at the table today. I’m very hopeful today by showing support for this conversation we will see movement,” Commissioner Rubio said.

In response to the state’s letter, the district sent us a statement that reads:

“The PPS Board has given clear direction to our bargaining team and is united in our push for a contract that rewards our educators while also being fiscally responsible. We believe our current offer achieves these goals and we look forward to our team’s discussions with PAT.”

Again, since weekend negotiations did not result in an agreement being reached, Portland Public Schools students will be missing school Monday, with the exception of the charter schools - they are still in session.

SEE ALSO: 2 young adults dead, 1 injured after crash off overpass in Vancouver; Driver faces DUI

Teachers are expected to be back on the picket line later Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.