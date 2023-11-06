Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Day 4 of strike: No classes Monday as negotiations continue between Portland teachers union, district

Teachers on strike in Portland
Teachers on strike in Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:40 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Monday marks the fourth day of the Portland Public Schools teacher strike. Negotiations between the union and the district continued over the weekend, but the two groups have yet to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The Portland Association of Teachers released a statement over the weekend saying they’ve had discussions with the district relating to class sizes, increased planning time, and improvements for building conditions, but they say not enough progress was made for educators to return to the classroom on Monday.

“We are encouraged by the improved dialogue on key issues in negotiations today, but PPS management has a long way to go, to get our students what they need, settle this contract and get educators and students back into the classrooms,” the union president said in a statement.

RELATED: Oregon lawmakers say state funds enough, challenge PPS on spending priorities

According to the district, the demands teachers have been asking for would cost far more than what their budget would allow for, so since the district is state-funded they called on the state for help.

However, late last week, the state sent a letter to the district saying they have enough money but they’re just not allocating it properly.

Legislators wrote that PPS allocated 48% of their budget to the classroom and 6% to administration. They say similar districts spend around 55% on their classrooms and a max 3% on administrators.

The third day of the teachers strike ended with a rally at City Hall on Friday, with Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio showing her support for the teachers on strike.

“I know everyone around the table really cares about our students, they care about their families. That why they’re back at the table today. I’m very hopeful today by showing support for this conversation we will see movement,” Commissioner Rubio said.

In response to the state’s letter, the district sent us a statement that reads:

“The PPS Board has given clear direction to our bargaining team and is united in our push for a contract that rewards our educators while also being fiscally responsible. We believe our current offer achieves these goals and we look forward to our team’s discussions with PAT.”

Again, since weekend negotiations did not result in an agreement being reached, Portland Public Schools students will be missing school Monday, with the exception of the charter schools - they are still in session.

SEE ALSO: 2 young adults dead, 1 injured after crash off overpass in Vancouver; Driver faces DUI

Teachers are expected to be back on the picket line later Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hit, killed by train near I-84
2 hit, killed by MAX train along I-84
Expect a few showers before a nice end to the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered downpours, thunder, and hail through Monday afternoon
Multiple people injured in crash with Tillamook ambulance
Multiple people injured in crash with Tillamook ambulance
Hit-and-run leaves man seriously injured in SE Portland
Hit-and-run leaves man seriously injured in SE Portland
Wx Blog
How much rain falls at YOUR home? There really are “dry” and “wet” parts of the metro area

Latest News

Investigator on scene of deadly house fire in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in NE Portland
A head-on collision with a Tillamook ambulance left multiple people injured on Saturday.
Multiple people injured in crash with Tillamook ambulance
Woman killed in Cathedral Park shooting
Woman shot, killed in Portland’s Cathedral Park
A woman is dead after a shooting in the Cathedral Park neighborhood in Portland on Sunday...
Woman shot, killed in Portland’s Cathedral Park