Day-use fees waived at many state parks in Oregon and Washington to celebrate Veteran’s Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Recreation day use fees for many state parks in Washington and Oregon will be waived on Nov. 11 by The Bureau of Land Management to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

The BLM wants to recognize and honor veterans’ contributions to the nation and invite visitors to explore the unique and diverse natural landscapes and facilities found on U.S. public lands.

“Veterans contribute valuable expertise in caring for our cherished public lands,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon and Washington State Director. “I’m thrilled we honor and celebrate veterans across the nation with a fee-free day for all.”

This will be the last of BLM’s fee-free days of 2023.

In Washington and Oregon, the standard amenity day-use fees will be waived at:

Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

Cape Blanco Lighthouse

Wildwood Recreation Site

Hyatt Lake Recreation Area

Gerber Recreation Area

Yakima River Canyon

Loon Lake Recreation Site

Alsea Falls Recreation Site

Shotgun Creek Recreation Site

Edson Creek Recreation Site

Spring Recreation Site

Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site

This fee waiver does not apply to fees for overnight camping, group day-use, cabin rentals, or individual Special Recreation Permit fees along permitted rivers.

