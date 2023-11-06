Around the House NW
Day-use fees waived at many state parks in Oregon and Washington to celebrate Veteran’s Day

Peter Romano, CLTC Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC
Two fishermen camping in forest
By Anne Murphy
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:13 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Recreation day use fees for many state parks in Washington and Oregon will be waived on Nov. 11 by The Bureau of Land Management to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

The BLM wants to recognize and honor veterans’ contributions to the nation and invite visitors to explore the unique and diverse natural landscapes and facilities found on U.S. public lands.

“Veterans contribute valuable expertise in caring for our cherished public lands,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon and Washington State Director. “I’m thrilled we honor and celebrate veterans across the nation with a fee-free day for all.”

This will be the last of BLM’s fee-free days of 2023.

In Washington and Oregon, the standard amenity day-use fees will be waived at:

  • Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area
  • Cape Blanco Lighthouse
  • Wildwood Recreation Site
  • Hyatt Lake Recreation Area
  • Gerber Recreation Area
  • Yakima River Canyon
  • Loon Lake Recreation Site
  • Alsea Falls Recreation Site
  • Shotgun Creek Recreation Site
  • Edson Creek Recreation Site
  • Spring Recreation Site
  • Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site

This fee waiver does not apply to fees for overnight camping, group day-use, cabin rentals, or individual Special Recreation Permit fees along permitted rivers.

