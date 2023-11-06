Eugene motorcyclist hits patrol car while trying to flee pursuit

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was injured after trying to escape deputy pursuit in Eugene on Sunday.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was near Bushnell Lane and Smithoak Street in Eugene just before 3 p.m. when they witnessed a motorcycle accelerating to 65 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour residential zone.

The deputy initiated the traffic stop, however, instead of pulling over, the motorcycle’s operator, chose to flee, speeding away and ignoring stop signs. The LCSO says in the interest of safety, the deputy terminated the pursuit.

Then moments later, the same deputy spotted the motorcycle heading in his direction in the same neighborhood. The motorcyclist lost control and began sliding on the ground before colliding with the deputy’s patrol car.

The motorcyclist was identified as 41-year-old Brandon Linn Wilson. Following the incident, Wilson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Subsequently, he was taken to the Lane County Jail and booked on charges including Elude by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

