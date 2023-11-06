Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts. (Credit: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors announced one of the biggest drug busts in New England history on Monday.

Investigators found more than 220 pounds of suspected drugs in a suburban Boston home.

Among them were heart-shaped pills made to resemble Valentine’s Day candy that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The investigation started with an overdose death in nearby Salem.

Authorities tracked the drugs to the basement of a home in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Children were living on the first and second floors.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun as well as counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hit, killed by train near I-84
Two 19-year-old’s hit, killed by MAX train along I-84
Multiple people injured in crash with Tillamook ambulance
Multiple people injured in crash with Tillamook ambulance
Expect a few showers before a nice end to the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered downpours, thunder, and hail through Monday afternoon
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
2 young adults dead, 1 injured after crash off overpass in Vancouver; Driver faces DUI
Hit-and-run leaves man seriously injured in SE Portland
Hit-and-run leaves man seriously injured in SE Portland

Latest News

Two fishermen camping in forest
Day-use fees waived at many state parks in Oregon and Washington to celebrate Veteran’s Day
FOX 12 Investigates learns about the BolaWrap.
Portland metro law enforcement have new tool to stop criminals
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000
Dentists caught breaking the rules are often allowed to voluntarily hand over their license and...
Troubled dentists often allowed to surrender licenses to avoid severe discipline