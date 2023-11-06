Around the House NW
First Alert Weather Day: Fewer thunderstorms than expected and no funnel clouds, plus nicer days ahead

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a soaker once again today with downpours moving onshore and then spreading inland. Those downpours may be mixed with hail or thunder through sunset or just beyond, then showers die down a bit during the night. There’s even a very small chance a funnel cloud, waterspout (over water), or weak tornado until sunset. For that reason, we’ve been calling today a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

A breezy southerly wind continues through early this evening, then dies down overnight. Expect gusts 25-35 mph through the evening.

We have MUCH nicer weather for the next two days. After a few scattered morning showers, Tuesday afternoon should be dry, partly cloudy, and feature just a light westerly breeze. It’ll be a much brighter day! Wednesday will likely be the only totally dry day this week with mainly sunny skies after patches of morning fog. A very weak weather system arrives Thursday evening for a little rain through Friday, then one more weak cold front around Saturday night or Sunday. In general, the weather systems Thursday night through at least next Monday will be weak, giving us lots of clouds but not all that much rain.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

There’s no sign of a damaging windstorm, flooding, or low elevation cold/snow in the next week or so.

