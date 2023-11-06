FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, gusty wind & isolated thunderstorms

Good morning! Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to a combination of factors: periods of heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds & a slight chance of funnel clouds or weak tornadoes.

An area of low pressure is developing offshore of the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast. This system is pinwheeling clusters of showers & embedded thunderstorms across western Oregon & western Washington. Later today & tonight, a cold front will move onshore. This system will help increase wind speeds. Winds won’t be unusually strong for this time of year, but should meet the criteria for a wind advisory in our western valleys. Wind speeds will range between 15-25 mph, with peak gusts in the ballpark of 40 mph. The coast will probably experience slightly stronger winds.

Expect to deal with torrential downpours at times today. Some of the cells could develop into thunderstorms, especially between the late morning & afternoon. This is the time frame when our air will become most unstable. The low-level wind field will be veering with height (turning from south to west with height). Meteorologists refer to this as vertical wind shear. This kind of setup will be conducive for rotating showers or thunderstorms. Some of the more potent cells could spin up a quick funnel cloud or weak tornado. More than likely, 95% of the region will not see this kind of weather. Just a reminder: the Pacific Northwest does get tornadoes, most often in the spring & fall. Typically they are on the weaker side of things, but it happens.

Showery conditions will likely carry into Tuesday as an upper level low moves across the region. Eventually, conditions will dry out Wednesday & Thursday as weak high pressure builds aloft. Temperatures will be on the cooler side of things, with highs in the low to mid 50s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s & low 40s. Our next round of rain should arrive Thursday night.

RAIN & MOUNTAIN SNOW FORECAST: We’re expecting quite a bit of precipitation over the next couple of days. The lowlands west of the Cascades should end up with about 1-2″ of rain, and about 1.75-3.00″ along western facing mountain slopes. Our snow level will go from about 6,000 feet to 5,000 feet this evening, and will bottom out around 3,500-4,000 ft. on Tuesday. Elevations between 5,000-6000+ feet will probably wind up with 1-2+ feet of snow. Elevations between 3,500-4,500 feet are looking at closer to a trace to 6 inches of snow.

Stay safe on area roads, and have a great Monday!

