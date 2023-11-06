Around the House NW
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Thunderstorm chances continue

Wet & windy to start to the work week
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
By Camila Orti
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The heavy showers have arrived! They came a bit later than expected, leading to a mostly pleasant and dry day in the interior valleys. Portland got into the mid 60s with the additional dry time and pops of sunshine.

Things turned quite active on radar later in the afternoon, as pockets of heavy rain pushed in from the coast. Most flashes of lightning have stayed off-shore, but helped lead us to call a First Alert Weather Day for this evening through Monday in case thunderstorm activity makes its way inland. This is a very unstable atmospheric setup, which means we’re keeping our eyes peeled for hail, funnel clouds and waterspouts.

The spotty showers and thunderstorm chances will continue overnight, but we’ll add in a gusty south wind on Monday as the low pressure system spins up onto our coastline. We could see gusts around 40 MPH west of the Cascades, which could produce a couple scattered power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the interior valleys from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

We’ll get back to more typical, boring weather Tuesday and beyond. Showers will taper off Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday is still looking dry. We might get a mostly-dry day on Thursday as well before rain arrives in the evening. Our big-picture weather pattern is that upper-level flow will continue to be mainly out of the west, and undulations in the jet stream will bring us a combination of showery and dry days through the next week or so. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s, which is slightly cooler than average.

