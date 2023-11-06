Around the House NW
Homer won’t strangle Bart anymore on ‘The Simpsons’

Homer Simpson choking Bart Simpson is one of the shows longest-running jokes.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One of the longest-running gags on The Simpsons is no more. In the most recent episode, “McMansion & Wife,” which aired Oct. 22, Homer Simpson (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) encountered his new neighbor, Thayer (voiced by Hank Azaria). During their handshake, Thayer remarked on Homer’s strong grip.

“See, Marge, strangling the boy has paid off,” Homer quipped to his wife. “Just kidding. I don’t do that anymore.”

Homer then added with a smile, “Times have changed!”

The running bit of Homer choking his eldest child, Bart (voiced by Nancy Cartwright), has been a joke since the show’s inception in 1989.

Even though Homer recently declared that he wouldn’t strangle Bart, he hasn’t actually done so for several years, with the last instance happening during the show’s 31st season, which aired from 2019 to 2020.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

