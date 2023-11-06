Around the House NW
Portland Timbers name Phil Neville as new head coach

FILE - Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, on April 9, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Neville was given a contract extension on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, as coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Miami finished sixth among 14 teams in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws. It lost to New York City 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers have named Phil Neville as the team’s new head coach.

The Timbers have been without a coach since parting ways with Giovanni Savarese in August. Savarese led the Timbers through two MLS Cup finals and guided Portland to the postseason four consecutive times from 2018 to 2021.

“Phil’s character makes him the right person to lead this team forward as we continue to reshape the group with a goal of returning to sustained success. His leadership qualities, diverse experience as a coach, and ambition to evolve made him a terrific fit here with us in Portland,” said general manager Ned Grabavoy.

Neville, 46, was manager of Inter Miami from 2021 to 2023 before being let go in June.

Neville is also a former player on Manchester United and England’s national team, making 56 international appearances from 1996-2007. He coached England’s women’s national team from 2018 until he was hired by Miami.

“I am massively excited about the challenge ahead, and from the very first moment I met the staff I knew it was the right opportunity for me, the right club for me and the right city for me,” said Neville. “The fans are the most important part of this football club with their intensity and support, and I think this journey is going to be something special.”

