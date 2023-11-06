Around the House NW
Suspect in deadly NE Portland crash arrested

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The suspect in a deadly Portland crash has been arrested and booked into jail following his release from a local hospital.

Police responded Oct. 21 around 11:30 p.m. to a crash at E Burnside and 82nd Avenue. The involved vehicle, a minivan, was found heavily damaged after hitting a utility police.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Vichea Pok, 39, was severely injured and rushed to a hospital.

The victim, 66-year-old James Brian Fenimore, was found dead at the scene.

Following his release from the hospital, Pok was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of manslaughter in the second degree, driving under the influence (alcohol), reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-276424.

