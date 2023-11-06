Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams out for right knee surgery

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will have to undergo right knee surgery and be out for an extended period of time, according to sources.

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news Monday, coming on the heels of the 26-year-old Williams injuring his knee Sunday in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williams was acquired from the Boston Celtics in a trade involving Jrue Holiday in September.

The surgery won’t be a first for Williams who previously had offseason surgery on his left knee causing him to miss the start of the 2022-2023 season for the Celtics. Williams also previously tore the meniscus in his left knee in March 2022.

No timeline has been given for Williams’ return or when surgery will happen.

