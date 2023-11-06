Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams out for right knee surgery

Robert Williams III file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Robert Williams III file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will have to undergo right knee surgery and be out for an extended period of time, according to sources.

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news Monday, coming on the heels of the 26-year-old Williams injuring his knee Sunday in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

SEE ALSO: Portland Timbers name Phil Neville as new head coach

Williams was acquired from the Boston Celtics in a trade involving Jrue Holiday in September.

The surgery won’t be a first for Williams who previously had offseason surgery on his left knee causing him to miss the start of the 2022-2023 season for the Celtics. Williams also previously tore the meniscus in his left knee in March 2022.

No timeline has been given for Williams’ return or when surgery will happen.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hit, killed by train near I-84
Two 19-year-olds hit, killed by MAX train along I-84
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
2 young adults dead, 1 injured after crash off overpass in Vancouver; Driver faces DUI
Multiple people injured in crash with Tillamook ambulance
Multiple people injured in crash with Tillamook ambulance
Expect a few showers before a nice end to the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered downpours, thunder, and hail through Monday afternoon
Woman killed in Cathedral Park shooting
Woman shot, killed in Portland’s Cathedral Park

Latest News

University of Oregon
University of Oregon graduate employees vote to authorize strike
FILE - Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match...
Portland Timbers name Phil Neville as new head coach
James Andrew Dewhurst.
Washington County man found guilty of murdering roommate
File: Lisbon, capital of Portugal
Oregon delegation shares what they learned on trip to Portugal in relation to Measure 110