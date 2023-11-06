TriMet, over 20 agencies simulate emergency at Washington Park MAX station

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Red and Blue TriMet MAX lines were disrupted Sunday as first responders ran through a full-scale emergency exercise at the Washington Park MAX station in Portland.

More than 200 people from over 20 agencies were a part of the exercise that simulated a hazardous materials incident in the Robertson Tunnel, which is 260 feet below the surface.

Roberta Altstadt, a spokesperson for TriMet, said the participants don’t know what will happen in the drill until it starts.

“So, as they go through the drill, they’re thinking, ‘okay this happened, so what do I do now?’ It’s really impressive to watch the coordination among the first responders,” Altstadt said.

Firefighters jumped into action to rescue volunteers dressed as victims from the TriMet platform and train and brought them up to the ground level to treat their simulated wounds.

The last time there was a full-scale emergency drill like this was 2014.

“We don’t expect it to be perfect, this is their opportunity to try a few different things and see what works best for the safety of the public and the transit riders,” Altstadt said.

Altstadt said there is no threat to the transit system and this was strictly a drill that benefits the whole community.

“There is no current threat but police, fire, first responders need to be prepared every day for the day that that might change,” she said.

