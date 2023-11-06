Troopers identify Rainier man killed in Hwy 6 crash involving log truck

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers have identified a man killed in a crash on Highway 6 last Friday.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Highway 6, near milepost 12, in Tillamook County. OSP says an investigation showed a westbound Toyota Prius crossed the center line and hit a loaded Kenworth log truck head-on.

The driver of the Prius, identified as 30-year-old Tyler James Street, of Rainier, died at the scene. The driver of the log truck sustained minor injuries.

Highway 6 was closed in both directions for about five hours during the crash investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

