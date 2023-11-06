University of Oregon graduate employees vote to authorize strike

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - With a 97% vote in favor of strike authorization, the University of Oregon graduate employees, and members of the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation, have authorized their leadership to call for a strike, if an agreement is not reached in ongoing contract negotiations with the University of Oregon.

The vote launched on Oct. 27 following the declaration of impasse by the union and closed on Nov. 3.

A reported 90% of GTFF members, and over 1,000 graduate employees participated.

“This vote sends a very clear message that our members are not willing to tolerate the financial precarity that UO wants to perpetuate for another three-year contract,” said Leslie Selcer, GTFF President. “We can’t live like this. UO must bring us fair wages that reflect the value of GE labor and years of dramatic increases to the local cost of living.”

GTFF has been bargaining with the University of Oregon administration since March 2023 over wages and working conditions for the next three-year contract. Salary has been a major point since the beginning of negotiations with GTFF calling for raises to combat growing inflation.

Additional proposals from the union call for support for international employees and employees who are caregivers. Under the university’s most recent salary offer, the average employee would continue to earn less than $2,000 per month.

After declaring negotiations had reached an impasse in Oct. GTFF is now in the second week of a 30-day cool-off period mandated by Oregon’s Employment Relations Board. When this period ends the union could strike or management could impose a contract, though neither side is required to do so.

Before last week’s vote, more than 900 graduate employees signed strike pledges committing to withholding their labor in the event a strike is authorized.

“Our members have shown that they’re ready to win a historic contract, whatever the cost,” Matt McIntosh, VP of Organizing for GTFF said. “Let’s go.”

