Washington County man found guilty of murdering roommate

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County man has been convicted of killing his roommate in 2021, according to authorities.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said in the early hours of Aug. 30, 2021, James Andrew Dewhurst made a distressed call to a suicide hotline, revealing he was armed with a gun and was planning to kill himself. Dewhurst also said he intended to fight law enforcement, according to the D.A.’s Office.

An officer from the Beaverton Police Department engaged in extensive communication with the defendant over the phone, attempting to defuse the situation. During these discussions, Dewhurst confessed to the murder of his roommate, Rocky Marciano Harkins, 43.

Through negotiations, officers persuaded Dewhurst to exit his apartment peacefully. A search of the apartment uncovered his roommate’s body. Additionally, officers discovered the defendant’s two Glock handguns and an AR-15 rifle placed on his bed. A tactical vest was also found, containing multiple loaded rifle magazines filled with over 150 rounds of ammunition.

On Friday, a Washington County jury found Dewhurst guilty of Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm.

Dewhurst is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 1.

