Woman shot, killed in Portland’s Cathedral Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is dead after a shooting in the Cathedral Park neighborhood in Portland on Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Portland police responded to a shooting in Cathedral Park near Crawford Street and North Alta Avenue. When officials arrived they found a woman dead.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police were called and no immediate arrests were made.

The family of the victim said she was just around 30 years old. They gathered near Cathedral Park to say a prayer - and are now looking for answers.

“There are no words in this case, in this situation. There are no words. I’m so sorry that happened,” Miguel, the victim’s uncle, said.

Grieving loved ones of the victim were at a loss for words, but said they gathered in north Portland Sunday evening to say a prayer for a life they said was tragically taken Sunday morning.

“When I got that call in the morning, I felt it is the most horrible thing that happens to a human being,” Miguel said.

The woman’s family said it’s an unimaginable loss.

“We love Tyree very much,” Miguel said. “Of course, we are going to miss her.”

They said they’ll cherish the memories they’ve made with her and said they’re a close-knit family full of love.

“I remember her as a playful kid. She grew up with my kids, cousins. That’s the way I remember her as a really happy girl,” Miguel said.

The Portland police homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate. Investigators are not releasing how many people may have been involved or responsible, only saying the suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Now, the victim’s family said they’re focused on getting justice and working toward finding closure.

“We would like justice to be served in this case,” Miguel said. “Hopefully, the authorities catch the perpetrator. We hope her soul rests in peace.”

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-288810.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as more information is released.

