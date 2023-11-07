Around the House NW
19-year-old woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:49 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another person was hurt after a shooting near Estacada on Monday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:50 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Highway 211 near South Poplar Road, just outside of Estacada. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a 19-year-old woman dead and a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the hand. The woman who died has not yet been identified.

The sheriff’s office says the two victims had been traveling southbound on Highway 211 in a red Jeep Cherokee when it is believed suspects traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla or Camry with unknown Oregon plates fired several shots at them.

The suspects have not yet been located or identified.

Detectives are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information that may be helpful for the investigation. You can reach out to the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at: www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 23-23080.

