$31 million investment for Oregon Air National Guard Training Facilities passes Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. (KPTV) - Oregon U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Tuesday the passage of two critical community-initiated projects totaling $31 million for the Oregon Air National Guard.

The investments were included in the FY24 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies funding bill. The bill cleared the Senate chamber with bipartisan support.

The passing of this bill puts the Oregon Air National Guard much closer to completing phases 3 and 4 of their project to consolidate training facilities for the 125th Special Tactics Squadron.

“Oregon’s Air National Guard do critical work to help protect the security of Oregon and our nation,” Merkley said. “This funding for the Special Tactics Complex will help make Oregon a West Coast hub for special tactics training and provide Oregon’s Air National Guard members with up-to-date training and resources.”

Senators Merkley and Wyden teamed up to champion significant investments for the Oregon Air National Guard. The funding from this bill would increase operations and energy efficiencies and reduce overall maintenance costs for the Oregon National Guard. If completed the center is expected to become a West Coast training hub.

“Oregon’s Air National Guard and its dedicated service members play an essential role in the defense of our state and country,” Wyden said. “This Oregon unit, so key to national security, fully deserves this federal investment that would modernize its training and ensure it has the resources it needs to be strong and vital in the years ahead.”

The bill will now head to the U.S. House of Representatives to be voted upon and if it passes will be signed into law.

