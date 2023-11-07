First Alert Day All Clear! Fewer thunderstorms than expected and no funnel clouds/tornadoes today

Well that was far less dramatic than expected.

Sure, we had lots of downpours and a breezy south wind today, but that’s what we call a Monday in November!

I suggested you pay close attention to the weather today and hopefully you did, but in the end it was a pretty normal November day wasn’t it? With just “regular” showers moving onshore now and the end of (a little) daytime heating, it’s obvious the threat of any severe weather has passed

There were almost no thunderstorms inland in NW Oregon and SW Washington today and certainly none in the I-5 corridor since I walked in here at 1:30pm. We received one very-hard-to-see video of a possibly funnel cloud near Astoria, and I see just one waterspout way down near Gold Beach in southwest Oregon.

I’d say we had a waterspout this morning. 5 minutes ago and lasted for several minutes. Amazing!! In Gold Beach. Posted by Tim McBride on Monday, November 6, 2023

What we HAVE seen is a lot of rain. Check out the 3 day rain totals since it started raining late Friday afternoon, Portland has picked up more than half of the typical November total the past few days

And peak wind gusts in the metro area, generally in the forecast 25-35 mph range, except up on the Fremont Bridge. Officially 31 mph at PDX

In the central Willamette Valley

For the rest of this week we’re in a benign weather pattern, weak high pressure midweek gives us a dry Wednesday. Then a weak system arrives Thursday evening, maybe another 1-2 systems from that point through the weekend. There’s no strong westerly jet impacting the West Coast for at least another week, thus the mellow weather. Lots of clouds but not all that much rain; your life should continue as normal through this upcoming weekend.

There will be some snow in the Cascades tonight, up to a foot around 6,000′, but much less at Government Camp (4,000′). Expect slushy/snowy passes in the morning, wet in the afternoon, then freezing up (but no new snow) tomorrow night.

