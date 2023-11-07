Forest Grove police seek help locating missing teen

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Preston Larson, 14, was last seen at his home on 22nd Avenue in Forest Grove just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Police did not say if he ran away.

Larson is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with bleach blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a white turtleneck, and a black hoodie. He may have been carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Larson or may know of his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111. Please reference case number 23-0021036.

