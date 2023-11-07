Around the House NW
Group of Timbers fans outraged over hire of new coach

FILE - Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match...
FILE - Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, on April 9, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Neville was given a contract extension on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, as coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Miami finished sixth among 14 teams in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws. It lost to New York City 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A large group of Portland Timbers fans are asking the organization to reconsider the hiring of a new coach.

The football club announced Monday that Phil Neville was selected as the team’s new head coach.

The Timbers Army released the following statement in part on Tuesday:

“We are deeply disappointed that the club has reportedly settled on a finalist for head coach who has a history of sexist public statements that run counter to our ethos as a club, city and supporters’ group, and who also lacks a proven track record as a manager. We urge the Timbers to reconsider this hire and reevaluate other candidates before finalizing a contract.”

Contrary to the Timbers Army’s statement, the organization itself lauded Neville’s character.

“Phil’s character makes him the right person to lead this team forward as we continue to reshape the group with a goal of returning to sustained success. His leadership qualities, diverse experience as a coach, and ambition to evolve made him a terrific fit here with us in Portland,” said general manager Ned Grabavoy.

Neville, 46, was manager of Inter Miami from 2021 to 2023 before being let go in June.

