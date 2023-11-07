Around the House NW
Joint Interim Committee focused on addiction, safety hears from law enforcement

The Joint Interim Committee On Addiction and Community Safety Response held it’s second meeting on Monday. The bipartisan members heard from law enforcement acr
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:42 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Joint Interim Committee On Addiction and Community Safety Response held it’s second meeting on Monday. The bipartisan members heard from law enforcement across the state on what they are seeing.

“Issues around rising crime, livability, critical staffing for first responders, addiction, mental health services are the most important are the most important points for our constituents,” said Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, who spoke as the president of both the Portland Police Association and the Oregon Coalition of Police and Sheriffs. “Fentanyl is a deal changer. It is a different environment than we have ever experienced.”

Schmautz spoke on the role police have in the community changing and how a lack of clear mandate for law enforcement agencies has made responding to issues challenging.

“The issues of addiction, mental health, and homelessness present more touchpoints to law enforcement than other provider,” Schmautz said. “There are countless, necessary encounters and we must ensure that we are a good partner in navigating them. Addiction and mental health concerns are a health issue. We cannot, and should not, attempt to arrest our way out of these issues.”

He says he sees these issues creating overlap into the criminal justice system and there is a lack of partnership among agencies to create real solutions.

“This is where the greatest gains can be made,” Schmautz said. “In cases where a criminal justice response in necessary, you must ensure that legislation focused on interdiction provides the appropriate options to law enforcement to carry out the will of the voters.”

Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edminston spoke to lawmakers on what they’ve been seeing in his jurisdiction in Eastern Oregon.

“It is safe to say there isn’t a community in Oregon that isn’t significantly impacted by our drug addiction and fentanyl overdose crisis,” Edminston said. “So far in 2023, Hermiston Police personnel and Umatilla Fire District 1 paramedics have administered Narcan 57 times. Up 57% from 2020. Similar profound increases and overdoses are occurring in jurisdictions across Eastern Oregon.”

Edminston believes the passage of Measure 110 is to blame and why some tools are no longer available to law enforcement.

“We strongly believe that investments in stabilization bed capacity and evidence-based drug treatment are essential,” Edminston said. “However we also believe that a system that lacks a way to compel people with addictions to enter treatment will make investments ineffective. As I say this, we don’t believe a return of incarceration is the answer, but restoring an A misdemeanor with possession with diversion opportunities is critically important.”

Lawmakers also heard from Detective Scotty Nowning with the Salem Police Department,

Sheriff Curtis Landers with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Kyle Kennedy and Superintendent Casey Codding with Oregon State Police among others.

To watch the full meeting, click here.

