Kenny Chesney announces 2024 tour with Zac Brown Band
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:57 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Country music icon Kenny Chesney is hitting the road on a co-headlining tour with Zac Brown Band next year, Chesney announced Tuesday.
The Sun Goes Down 2024 tour will hit 18 cities across the country, starting April 20 in Tampa and ending Aug. 23 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Opening acts include Uncle Kracker and Megan Moroney.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
Here is the full list of tour dates:
- April 20 — Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- April 27 — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- May 4 — U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- May 11 — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- May 18 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- May 25 — FedEx Field, Washington, D.C.
- June 1 — Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
- June 8 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- June 15 — Soldier Field, Chicago
- June 22 — American Family Field, Milwaukee
- July 6 — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- July 13 — Lumen Field, Seattle
- July 20 — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- July 27 — Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
- Aug. 3 — Nissan Stadium, Nashville
- Aug. 10 — US Ford Field, Detroit
- Aug. 17 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Aug. 23 — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
For more information, visit Chesney’s website here.
