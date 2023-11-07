Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., but reports show less than 20% of diagnosed adults participate in cancer clinical trials. This week, on “Listening to America” Peter Zampa speaks with a cancer patient who nearly lost everything in search of life-saving care. Plus, he speaks to the founder of the Lazarex Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to boost cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
2 young adults dead, 1 injured after crash off overpass in Vancouver; Driver faces DUI
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
File
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty wind & isolated thunderstorms
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in NE Portland.
1 dead in NE Portland house fire, explosion