Man accused of killing Vancouver mom, her daughter arraigned on child rape charge

The man accused of killing a Vancouver mother and her daughter was arraigned on an additional charge Tuesday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
It has been over seven months since 28-year-old Kirkland Warren last appeared in court. At the time, he was facing charges, accused of abducting and killing 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and 7-year-old Layla Stewart.

On Tuesday, Warren appeared in a Clark County courtroom and pleaded not guilty to a child rape charge that was brought against him last month.

SEE ALSO: Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says

New court documents reveal investigators believe Warren raped the young girl before shooting her, along with her mother.

Court documents say on March 12, the day the mother and daughter were last seen, Melendez and Warren took Stewart to a friend’s house early in the morning so they could go out. Around 8 a.m., Warren was said to have returned to pick up Stewart and the friend reported seeing Melendez “passed out” in the car.

A search on March 19 of Warren’s car revealed blood in both the front and back seat of the car, .22 shell casings, children’s clothing matching clothing Stewart was believed to be wearing on March 12, and a purse containing Melendez’s ID. During the search of Warren’s second car, a .22 pistol was found in the center console.

Police initially arrested Warren on charges of tampering with a witness, violation of domestic violence orders and possession of a firearm.

Melendez and Stewart’s bodies were found off Southeast Sunset View Road in Washougal on March 22. The Clark County Medical Examiner determined that Stewart died from two bullet wounds to the head from a small caliber gun, similar to a .22, and Melendez died from one gunshot wound.

According to a probable cause document dated Oct. 19, Stewart’s body was found naked from the waist down, so her body was checked for DNA and evidence of sexual assault.

Oct. 18 lab results showed evidence of rape and DNA matched to Warren, according to the probable cause document.

Court documents reveal more about Warren’s past that involved being arrested for murder charges out of state, as well as a charge for violating the protection order Melendez had against him.

Meshay and Layla
Meshay and Layla(Family photo)

A spokesperson for the family says they felt not enough was done to protect Melendez and her daughter.

“This was Arkansas problem and he became our problem and then we gave him a ticket to kill and that needs to stop. The victims, not the perpetrators, deserve to be believed and to be listened to and we need to protect them,” Michelle Bart said.

During Warren’s first arraignment in April, he pleaded not guilty to his murder charges. An evidence hearing is set for Nov. 16 and the trial is set for Jan. 8, 2024.

