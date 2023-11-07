Man taken to hospital after being shot in Vancouver
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened near Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast 28th Street. Police say a man walked into a convenience store near that intersection and reported he had been shot.
The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment of what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Police say the suspect has not been identified or located. The possible suspect vehicle was described only as a light-colored SUV.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.
