Man taken to hospital after being shot in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast 28th Street. Police say a man walked into a convenience store near that intersection and reported he had been shot.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment of what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

SEE ALSO: Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says

Police say the suspect has not been identified or located. The possible suspect vehicle was described only as a light-colored SUV.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.