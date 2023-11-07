Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man taken to hospital after being shot in Vancouver

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast 28th Street. Police say a man walked into a convenience store near that intersection and reported he had been shot.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment of what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

SEE ALSO: Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says

Police say the suspect has not been identified or located. The possible suspect vehicle was described only as a light-colored SUV.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
2 young adults dead, 1 injured after crash off overpass in Vancouver; Driver faces DUI
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
File
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty wind & isolated thunderstorms
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in NE Portland.
1 dead in NE Portland house fire, explosion

Latest News

FILE - Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match...
Group of Timbers fans outraged over hire of new coach
Preston Larson
Forest Grove police seek help locating missing teen
An emergency order related to homelessness has been put into effect in Vancouver.
Vancouver declares emergency over homelessness
Tents lining street in Vancouver
Vancouver declares emergency over homelessness