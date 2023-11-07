PPS superintendent comments on negotiations while state lawmakers push back on calls for more money

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools’ teachers were on the picket line for the fourth day Monday, as state lawmakers in Salem called on the district to bargain in good faith with the union and Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero made his first public comments on the negotiations since the strike began.

The dueling press conferences gave the public insight into this weekend’s negotiations. Both sides said progress was made on finding another professional development day to be built in the school year. But both sides also indicated that a deal is far from being reached.

See Also: No classes Monday as negotiations continue between Portland teachers union, district

Jacque Dixon, Portland Association of Teachers Vice President, was in Salem with state lawmakers and reiterated the union’s demands.

“The investments delivered by lawmakers this year mean that PPS has the resources needed to settle a fair contract that makes real, meaningful investments in our students and in our communities,” Dixon said.

Representative Travis Nelson acknowledged that there will always be funding issues for public education. But PPS needs to work with what was allocated to them during the last legislative session.

“It is now on PPS to show up, respect our teachers, negotiate in good faith, and make that happen,” Nelson said.

Around the same time on Monday at PPS headquarters in North Portland, Guerrero pushed back on claims from lawmakers and a letter sent to the school board from the Portland area representatives, that the district is spending more on administrators than the classroom compared to similar size districts.

“I want to dispel any notions that what we have here is an issue of mismanagement,” Guerrero said. “We’ll continue to make transparent, critical analyses on how we’re doing financially.”

Guerrero justified spending more on administrators by pointing to the high-scores schools in the district received from the Oregon Department of Education’s annual report card for all of the state’s 197 school districts.

“Maybe we spent a little bit more money centrally supporting schools directly,” Guerrero said. “But we’re also one of the districts that demonstrated a counter-narrative on how students are doing across the state.”

Senator Elizabeth Steiner, the co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee, heard Guerrero’s testimony earlier this year about how much the state should fund public education. She expressed her feelings after hearing PPS needed more money despite the state passing the largest-ever funding for Oregon’s schools for the new biennium.

“It’s frustrating,” Steiner said. “As others have mentioned, they’ve been in negotiations for a better part of a year so when superintendent Guerrero testified in front of the legislature that we should invest 10.3 billion dollars which we did. It feels a little disingenuous to have them come back and say ‘Actually we couldn’t do it because you couldn’t give us enough money.’”

The superintendent recognized this is what was asked during the legislative session but said that was the bare minimum. Now he wants more given to PPS.

“That’s the current service level,” Guerro said. “This has been our point all along. Nothing is staying current including the desires of teachers who want a raise.”

See Also: Kaiser Permanente imaging workers join pharmacy employees on strike

Steiner said giving more money to one single district is not legally possible. That’s because Oregon voters passed Measure 5 in 1990 which limits how much property taxes go to public education and how that plays into a funding formula. That formula allows all districts to receive an equal amount of funding relative to size and resources.

“We cannot, never have, shouldn’t, probably can’t statutorily, or constitutionally give any one district extra funds,” Steiner said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.