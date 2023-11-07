Around the House NW
Salem inmate escapes on golf cart

Juan Antonio Castillo.
Juan Antonio Castillo.(Oregon Dept. of Corrections)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Authorities say an inmate who fled from a prison work crew on a golf cart has quickly been captured.

Juan Antonio Castillo fled from a work crew Tuesday morning shortly before 10 a.m. in Salem.

According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, Castillo was sentenced to prison for eluding a police officer and one count of robbery in the second degree out of Marion County. He earliest release date was in April 2027.

Following his golf cart escape, deputies located Castillo less than half an hour later on Lancaster Drive, where he was taken back into custody.

