Showery morning, drier afternoon

Snowy in the Cascades through the mid afternoon
11/7/2023
11/7/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:20 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Good morning! It’s cool, showery & breezy as we kick off this Tuesday, and snow is falling in the higher elevations. The lowlands will experience a wetter morning than afternoon. In fact, some cities may have a completely dry afternoon. Expect to see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s. Snow showers will gradually diminish this afternoon & evening. Elevations above 5,000 feet will probably have a foot (or more) of new snow when all is said & done. Elevations closer to 4,000 feet will see minimal snow accumulation. The snow level should bottom out around 4,000 feet late today. Temperatures will continue to cool down though, so prepare for roads to turn icy across the Cascade Passes.

Clearing skies in the lowlands will bring the potential for dense fog Wednesday morning. We should experience a gradual clearing & afternoon sunshine. Once again, temperatures will max out in the mid 50s. Dry weather will be short-lived. Showers could return as early as 1-3 P.M. Thursday afternoon. Showers will transition to rain toward the end of the day.

Beyond Thursday, I’m seeing a few chance of showers, but nothing too significant. In fact, some computer models & their ensembles are drying our weather out early next week. That part of the forecast is still pretty uncertain, so circle back for more updates.

Have a great Tuesday!

