Sunny and dry for one day only

Today we continue our stretch of rainy days with more than a quarter inch so far at PDX. Today’s accumulation totals by this afternoon range from .07″ in Eugene to .35″ in Kelso. Showers are possible into the early evening hours tonight. As the showers finish up and we start to see clearing, fog will form in those areas. Patchy morning fog will be in areas of clearing from the coast to the valley and out as far as The Dallas in the gorge. As the fog mixes out our morning clouds will clear and by the afternoon it will be sunny. Highs will be near average in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be a bit cooler and only dry through midday. A cold front will move in Thursday afternoon helping our temperatures stay in the low 50s both Thursday and Friday. Showers will accompany this cold front starting in the afternoon Thursday and possibly linger into Friday morning. Saturday is where things get tricky. There is another system approaching but models are all over the place. Some are showing showers Saturday and Sunday, then dry Monday/Tuesday. Others are the exact opposite. This is far enough out to need to wait and see how/where the system moves as it approaches the West Coast. For now, I have put shower possible Saturday through Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. We will fine tune timing as we get closers and see how this system is behaving as it approaches.

Lows will only drop below average Thursday morning. The rest of the week we’ll be at or above average in the low to mid-40s.

