Vancouver City Council approves emergency declaration related to homelessness

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - An emergency order related to homelessness has been put into effect in Vancouver after City Council unanimously approved the declaration Monday night.

Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes declared the homelessness emergency on Friday, and on Monday night City Council voted to ratify the declaration.

Officials say the move comes after months of seeing a continued increase in the population of people experiencing homelessness in Vancouver. They say not only has that population increased, but so has their resistance and refusal of offers for services.

The city says they’ve also seen an increase in violence, weapons in encampments, opioids, and an overall increase of illegal activities among the homeless population.

“Individually, each of those trends are concerning and they threat the safety and wellbeing of the chronically unhoused and housed members of our community,” said Holmes. “Collectively the convergence of those trends and the swiftness with which they have emerged in Vancouver are what underpin and, what I believe, warrant the declaration of emergency.”

The city’s homeless response manager presented on the state of homelessness in Vancouver at the meeting, citing data from city records.

The move is one the mayor says needed to happen.

“Truly the crisis started about nine-10 months ago when fentanyl came in and we have seen it not just in Vancouver, in Clark County, in Southwest Washington, but across the nation,” said Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. “A lot of people say this is a band-aid but when you think about it, a band-aid covers an injury and allows it to heal and that’s what you have been doing with our homeless clients for some time.”

With the emergency order now in effect, it will ease the way funding can be used, like streamlining the donation process to make sure everyone has access to basic necessities and services. It will also allow the city manager to open or close specific parcels of public land in order to address the crisis while making sure public health and sanitation is also addressed.

Ultimately, officials say the declaring of the emergency order will help heal a problem that they have called frustrating for everyone who lives in Vancouver.

