Vancouver ‘Outraged Rage Room’ now offers neon paint throwing parties

By Ayo Elise
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Outraged Rage Room in Vancouver offers not only the chance to smash things to get your frustration out, it now let’s you make a mess in their paint throwing room! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the spot to learn more about the neon paint throwing parties they now offer.

For location, hours and bookings, check out their website here.

