Areas of fog in the morning, then clear skies by the afternoon

The fog moved in early this morning, right on cue. We will see the fog give way to sunshine this afternoon and warm us up to 54 degrees. The clouds return tomorrow with a rainy afternoon expected and a high of 51. Shower chances continue into Friday morning, then most dry by the afternoon, high 52. Saturday through Tuesday we will be in a mild pattern of partly to mostly cloudy skies and occasional passing showers, highs will remain steady in the mid 50s. Tomorrow morning with our mostly clear skies we will cool to the upper 30s. After that, lows will only dip to the mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.