Areas of valley fog tonight, then rain returns around sunset Thursday

Hopefully, you had a chance to enjoy the sunshine this afternoon. Skies have turned mainly sunny across the region with just some low clouds lingering in the southern Willamette Valley. Temperatures are about normal for this time of year, topping out in the mid-50s.

Expect clear skies tonight and cooler temps, a few spots might be close to freezing. Areas of dense fog develop in the valleys as well, but hills/mountains remain clear. After those areas of morning fog and clouds, a weak weather system moves inland later in the day. Timing of rain arrival is 3-6pm in the I-5 corridor (earlier along the coast), so most or all of the daylight hours will be dry in Portland.

Tomorrow evening’s system is very weak and that is the story for at least the next week. A bit of a “split-flow” develops in the jet stream, weakening Pacific weather systems and sending at least some of them down into California. The result is mild weather for the next week, plenty of clouds at times, but not much rain. Another system pushes inland Saturday but falls apart right over us…not much rain that day but a “drippy” afternoon is likely.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

Most of next week features weather systems heading into California with the Pacific Northwest just on the northern edge of those storms. The result is plenty of clouds but not much rain or mountain snow.

There’s no sign of stormy weather, arctic cold, lowland snow, or a windstorm in the next 7-10 days.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.