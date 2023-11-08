Clatsop County deputy rescues man trapped in rising ocean waters

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A dramatic rescue unfolded as a Clatsop County deputy braved rising ocean waters to save a man trapped in his pickup truck.

The episode occurred near Sunset Beach, just south of Warrenton, early Tuesday morning. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office received an initial call reporting two individuals possibly in danger of drowning.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he discovered that one person, who had been initially trapped in the truck, had managed to make it to the shore. However, another person was still stuck in the truck’s bed and urgently calling for help.

Without hesitation, the deputy plunged into the cold, rising waters to rescue the man. The video footage shows him wading through water that reached up to his chest as the surf continued to surge.

After successfully getting the trapped man out of the truck and back to shore, the deputy took quick action to wrap them both in warm towels.

The men in the truck explained that the rapidly incoming tide had caught them by surprise, leaving them in a perilous situation.

Following the rescue, the deputy requested an ambulance to ensure that the rescued individuals received medical attention. As of now, there’s no update on their current condition.

