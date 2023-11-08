Around the House NW
Clatsop deputy, volunteer towing group rescue man trapped in rising ocean waves

A dramatic rescue unfolded as a Clatsop County deputy braved rising ocean waters to save a man trapped in his pickup truck.
By FOX 12 Staff and Drew Marine
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 21 hours ago
The episode occurred near Sunset Beach, just south of Warrenton, early Tuesday morning. The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office received an initial call reporting two individuals possibly in danger of drowning.

The episode occurred near Sunset Beach, just south of Warrenton, early Tuesday morning. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office received an initial call reporting two individuals possibly in danger of drowning.

“The truck was about up to the taillights in water. It was starting to bob around out there, I looked at the tide and the tide was coming in,” said Ben Doney, a volunteer with the group ‘Sons of Beaches.’ “We have a very short window to get those hooked up and towed out before it becomes a big problem.”

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he discovered that one person, who had been initially trapped in the truck, had managed to make it to the shore. However, another person was still stuck in the truck’s bed and urgently calling for help.

Without hesitation, the deputy plunged into the cold, rising waters to rescue the man. The video footage shows him wading through water that reached up to his chest as the surf continued to surge.

After successfully getting the trapped man out of the truck and back to shore, the deputy took quick action to wrap them both in warm towels.

The men in the truck explained that the rapidly incoming tide had caught them by surprise, leaving them in a perilous situation.

Following the rescue, the deputy requested an ambulance to ensure that the rescued individuals received medical attention.

As of now, there’s no update on their current condition.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

