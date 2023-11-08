Around the House NW
Envelopes with white powder mailed to county election offices across Washington

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM PST
SEATTLE (KPTV) - Several election offices in Washington state received envelopes containing white powder on Wednesday afternoon, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

FOX 13 Seattle reported there are hazmat investigations in King, Pierce, Skagit and Spokane counties.

No Injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

