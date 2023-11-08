Historic diner reopens in downtown Portland months after kitchen fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland institution is finally reopening months after a kitchen fire forced the restaurant to close earlier this year.

Fuller’s Coffee Shop closed its doors back in February after a fire started in their hood vent and caused smoke and water damage to the shop. The Portland staple has been at its location on Northwest Ninth Avenue since the 60s.

On Wednesday, the shop reopened and customers can finally fill the newly upholstered seats.

“I had to think about it, it’s been since the 90s, so like 30 years,” said Will, a loyal customer. “It gives you the real comfort of, kind of an oasis because it’s really always the same. Friendly faces, you know.”

It’s been a long process trying to return the restaurant to its original charm, but General Manager Rachel Pean says there was never a question as to whether they’d reopen.

“We’re just happy to have them back. We’re happy to see all of our friends that we’ve made over the time we’ve all been here,” Pean said. “Sorry it took so long but insurance, that’s what did it.”

Pean says the menu is the same and so are the prices.

