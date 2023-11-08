KISS opening new restaurant in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) - The leaders of the KISS army invaded Southern Washington today for the groundbreaking of the newest Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar, which will open next spring in the Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons from KISS attended the event, which began with a drum ceremony from Cowlitz tribal members.

The pair are Rock & Brews co-founders, and they’ve partnered with the Cowlitz tribe to make their 24th restaurant, and their first Pacific Northwest location, a reality.

“Spring 2024, it will open and it will dazzle,” Stanley told Fox 12 on Tuesday. “Rock & Brews are a celebration of rock and roll, and of great food and great times.”

Patty Kinswa-Gaiser, the Chairwoman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, told Fox 12 that the connection came about due to their former leader’s love of the band.

“This was a dream of our former chairman, his name was David Barnett,” she said. “He passed away a year and a half ago. Not soon before that, he had a dream to have Rock & Brews be part of this casino.”

“The Cowlitz folks are just kind and welcoming, what can I say?” Simmons said.

The 10,000 square foot space will host live music, locally-sourced food and beer, and a family-friendly environment.

“If you want demon burgers, size does count, boys and girls!” Simmons said, showing with his hands how big the burgers are. “Then you can watch your girlish figure and have massive salads. It’s just the best. My favorite place to go actually.”

Stanley said first responders and members of the military will be allowed in to the restaurant first.

For the tribe, it’s not only about honoring a memory, but adding to the economy and culture of the local area.

“I have met several times with Paul and Gene and they’re amazing business people,” Kinswa-Gaiser said. “It’s a good decision on the part of our casino resort and our Cowlitz Indian tribe.”

For the artists, they hope the opening next April will breathe life and rock and roll into a space they know and love.

“I’ve got a lot of memories of Portland, some are R-rated, some are G-rated, and some are X-rated,” Stanley said. “But Portland has always been amazing for us, and I only hope for its return to its glory.

“It’s kind of bleak out there, you gotta work for a living, you gotta do this, traffic jams and all that stuff,” Simmons said. “And you come in here to enjoy life. That’s what it’s all about. Good food, great music, a little gaming. What’s wrong with that?”

You can visit the Rock & Brews website here.

