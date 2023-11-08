Lost mushroom picker saved by Search and Rescue in Lane Co.

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman who had been picking mushrooms and got lost in the woods by Herman Peak Rd northeast of Florence, OR.

The Sheriff’s Office had received a report of a missing mushroom picker on Monday around 2:30 p.m.

A man who had been lost in the woods managed to hike his way out of the woods and report to authorities that he believed his girlfriend was still lost somewhere in the woods after they had become separated days prior.

Personnel from the Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to the area and began searching for her.

The woman was located by SAR personnel late Monday evening. She had fallen into an area within the woods that was very difficult to access. She was hypothermic, very disoriented, and difficult to move.

The U.S. Coast Guard provided a helicopter but was unable to hoist her out because of heavy fog in the area.

SAR made the decision to stabilize her and remain with her through the night until they could attempt to hike out in the morning.

Monday morning at about 5:30 a.m. rescuers were able to get the woman to the nearest roadway and into an ambulance. She was then transported to a hospital for treatment.

“I am so proud of our Search and Rescue team,” said Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold. “Their care and compassion for others is so apparent. Our community is a better place because of these brave men and women and their dedication to saving the lives of others.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.