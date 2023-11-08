Man attempts to steal car with 2 kids inside in Salem.

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are seeking the public’s help finding a man who attempted to steal a car with two small kids inside on Wednesday morning.

According to the Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:51 a.m. to the 7-Eleven at 595 Lancaster Dr. SE in Salem.

The unidentified man attempted to steal the car while two kids, ages 2 and 5, were inside, according to authorities.

After being interrupted, the suspect fled and was picked up by a car described only as being silver.

Deputies say the vehicle left with the suspect southbound Lancaster and then east on Macleay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Deputy Frieze, at 971-301-3410 and/or mfrieze@co.marion.or.us.

