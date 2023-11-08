Around the House NW
Man dies at hospital after shooting in north Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the St. Johns neighborhood Tuesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 10100 block of North Portland Road. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police say no arrests have been made. A description of the suspect was not provided.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and by phone at 503-823-0256 or contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and by phone at 503-823-0457. Please reference case number 23-290933.

