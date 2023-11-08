Around the House NW
Mask up around infants during RSV immunization shortage, Oregon officials say

FILE - While most cases of RSV are mild, it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among infants.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Due to a shortage of a new RSV immunization for infants this year, the Oregon Health Authority is urging adults to wear masks and take other precautions when around babies, OHA said Wednesday.

According to officials, one of three new RSV immunizations released at the start of the 2023–2024 respiratory virus season, nirsevimab – made by Sanofi and known commercially as Beyfortus – is a monoclonal antibody injection that has been in limited supply since it became available.

“There has been greater-than-expected demand for this new immunization against RSV,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told us the supply shortage is not due to any manufacturing issues, but instead due to an underestimation of the demand for nirsevimab following its release.”

Sidelinger added, “While we know this shortage may be disappointing for parents who are taking steps to protect their babies from RSV, we do have other tools available to help protect infants through the fall and winter.”

Pregnant people who get an adult vaccination for RSV when they are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant will pass protection on to their baby so their child will not need to receive nirsevimab after they are born.

For infants who are not able to be protected in this way, officials recommend people use the same preventive measures used during the pandemic — stay home, limit contact with others when sick, wear a mask, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands, clean frequently touched surfaces.

Melissa Sutton, M.D., OHA medical director for respiratory viral pathogens, said these simple steps can very effectively protect infants from serious illness and death.

“We know it’s protective to wear a mask around a newborn, especially for family members meeting that baby for the first time,” Sutton said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

