Motion filed to delay daytime camping ban in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is planning to start enforcing its daytime camping ban next week, but a court filing could put those plans on hold.

A judge will decide Thursday whether or not to grant a request for a temporary restraining order that will prevent the city from enforcing the ban. That request stems from a class action lawsuit that was filed last month, claiming the city’s camping ban violates Oregon law and the state constitution.

SEE ALSO: Oregon GOP senators who boycotted Legislature file federal lawsuit in new effort to seek reelection

The motion for a preliminary injunction in Multnomah County was submitted by a group of homeless Portlanders represented by the Oregon Law Center. They claim the ban violates state law by requiring people to get off the streets, despite there not being enough shelter beds to accommodate everyone.

Ed Johnson, the director of litigation for the Oregon Law Center, represents several homeless people in the lawsuit. He spoke at a Portland City Council meeting in May when the camping ban was first introduced.

“I understand I am not going to be able to persuade you to do the right thing here today, but this ordinance is the wrong thing to do,” Johnson said. “Life is very hard for people living outside and this ordinance is going to make it even harder.”

SEE ALSO: New police body cam footage shows standoff with accused Klamath Falls kidnapper

A motion for that temporary restraining order was denied in September.

There is a hearing happening Thursday for a judge to decide whether or not to grant the request.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.