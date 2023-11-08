Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Mount St. Helens sees large spike in seismic activity

FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to...
FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

This is the longest series of tremors since the volcano’s last eruption ended in 2008.

Luckily, a new eruption doesn’t appear to be happening soon.

“Mount St. Helens has had a slight uptick in earthquakes, have you noticed? Most are small (less than M1.0) & not felt at the surface. No cause for concern right now - no significant changes in ground deformation or gases. Volcano remains at normal (green) background levels,” the USGS said in an update posted to its website.

“Since mid-July 2023, over 400 EQs have been located by @PNSN1. Most recently, there have been about 30 located EQs per week. To compare, since 2008, on average about 11 earthquakes have been located per month at Mount St. Helens.”

According to the USGS, there are no indications of a “imminent eruption.”

Despite not erupting since 2008, Mount St. Helens is regarded as one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the United States.

On May 18, 1980, the volcano had its most famous eruption, which destroyed 210 square miles of surrounding forest and claimed the lives of about 60 people.

The volcano saw a spike in activity before this eruption. Several earthquakes shook the area on March 20 of that year. The earthquakes increased until March 27, when there was a small eruption. The amount of volcanic activity only kept rising until there was a massive magma buildup under the volcano.

The surrounding area was rocked by an earthquake of magnitude 5, which set off the main eruption on May 18.

The volcano is still active today, and geologists anticipate another eruption.

As of right now, the volcano is still active, and geologists expect it will erupt again one day.

However, the USGS stated that a brief spike in seismic activity in St. Helens is rather typical.

“The current seismicity represents the largest short-term increase in earthquake rates since the last eruption ended in 2008,” the USGS said. “However, longer duration sequences with more events occurred in 1988-1992, 1995-1996 and 1997-1999. None of the sequences in the 1980s and 90s directly led to eruptions.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
Tyrae Hernandez.
Woman found dead at Cathedral Park named by police
KPTV File Image
19-year-old woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
The community has laid out flowers at Akexis Maki’s residence.
Suspect surrendered at police station after killing girlfriend, authorities say

Latest News

OSP K-9 next to seized drugs
OSP: Troopers seize enough fentanyl to kill 800K people in October
Man attempts to steal car with 2 kids inside in Salem.
Man attempts to steal car with 2 kids inside in Salem
On Tuesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman who had been picking...
Lost mushroom picker saved by Search and Rescue in Lane Co.
The Yamhill County workers strike comes to an end at 11:50 p.m., the Yamhill County...
Yamhill County workers reach tentative agreement, ending strike